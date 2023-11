Over 1,000 votes were cast in an off-year election as 22.5 percent of Ida County’s 4,826 registered voters cast ballots.

Jared Bogue took a whopping 98.91 percent of Ida Grove votes for an At-Large seat on Ida Grove City Council with Gregor Ernst taking 97.73 percent of the Ward 1 votes and Jason Schable earning 98.55 for Ward 3 while Nathan Weitl won 96.83 to fill a vacancy for the mayor’s job.

Reynold McLead won 98.35 percent for an At-Large council seat to fill a vacancy.